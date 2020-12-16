SLIDESHOW: COVID-19 Vaccinations begin in North Central Wisconsin

(WAOW) — A Marshfield Clinic frontline worker became one of the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the North Central Wisconsin area on Tuesday.

On December 7, Marshfield Clinic Health System was designated as a distribution site for the region in the state's "hub and spoke" model. Marshfield was chosen because it has the ability to store the Pfizer vaccine in an ultra-cold environment, as required.

In that initial press release, officials expected the vaccine to arrive this week.

This is a developing story.