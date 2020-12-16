Shop local: Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce offers gift certificates

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you're still in need of a stocking stuffer - the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce is offering a suggestion.

By purchasing a Chamber gift certificate, the money you spend will help out almost 900 local businesses to help build back our local economy.

Here's how it works, because of the pandemic all orders must be placed ahead of time and picked up by appointment at the Greater Wausau Chamber office. Then it can be used at most Chamber member businesses and even some non-profits in our area will also accept the gift certificate.

"Last year we really had a record year, we sold more than 900,000 worth of chambers gift certificates," said Brian Otten the Marketing Manager for the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. He went on to say, "in 2020 now more than ever the gift certificates have offered a way for individuals in our community and really outside of our community too to support those local businesses."

Gift certificates can range from $10-50 dollars per certificate. Each gift certificate expires one year after the issue date.

For more information, click here.