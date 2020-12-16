Seven-day averages for COVID-19 cases, deaths in Wisconsin continue to decline

(WAOW) — During a Department of Health Services (DHS) call on Wednesday, Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm said there were no reports of spikes in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving.

DHS data of coronavirus also shows that hospitalizations, new cases and reported deaths continue to decline.

At the same time, Palm still stresses that COVID-19 precautions should still followed while the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine begins.

On Wednesday, the state reports 2,402 new COVID-19 cases and 6,849 new negative test results (26% positivity rate). On Tuesday, 48% of tests came back positive.

Cases peaked in mid-November, at one point reporting just under 8,000 cases in a day.

With the newly reported cases, the state now has a total of 444,798 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those, 399,073, or 89.7% are considered recovered.

The seven-day averages for cases dropped by nearly 200 from the day before to 3,247. The seven-day average for the percent of people testing positive dropped slightly to 27.5%. That's down from a peak of 37.3% in mid-November.

On Wednesday, the state reports 74 deaths, 20 more than the day before. This brings the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 4,196 (0.9% of positive tests).

The seven-day average for reported deaths dropped by one from the day before to 44. The peak average for deaths was only last week, on December 7, with 61 deaths.

DHS also reported 146 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,461 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 10 from the day prior.

Of those, 331 are in the ICU, up 12 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Wednesday at 11 am, the Alternate Care Facility is treating four patients.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.