Rights groups condemn Hungarian ban on same-sex adoptions

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Human rights groups are condemning a new Hungarian law that effectively bans adoption for same-sex couples and applies a strict Christian conservative viewpoint to the legal definition of a family. The amendment was passed by Hungary’s right-wing ruling coalition in parliament on Tuesday. It alters the constitutional definition of families to exclude transgender and other LGBT individuals. It does so by defining the basis of the family as “marriage and the parent-child relationship,” and declaring that “the mother is a woman and the father is a man.” The changes are the latest in a series of moves seen by critics as hostile to LGBT rights by Hungary’s nationalist ruling party and its hardline leader, Prime Minister Viktor Orban.