Quiet and milder weather

A tranquil weather pattern continues for the Midwest part of the country. No major storms will be moving through over the next few days. The main change in the weather will be a slow warm-up.

Today: A bit milder with a few breaks of sun at times.

High: 29 Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy.

Low: 20 Wind: Light SE

Thursday: More clouds than sun and quiet.

High: 30 Wind: SE around 5

From today through Friday, you won't notice too much change in the weather. We will have more clouds than sun, not too much wind, and high temperatures above normal. Highs will be in the upper 20s to around 30 today, linger around 30 on Thursday, and then rise into the lower and middle 30s for Friday. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph today, remain out of the southeast around 5 mph on Thursday, and then pick up a little more our of the south on Friday.

Friday night is when a weak trough of low pressure and cold front will sweep in from the west. This will produce a 40% chance of light snow and there might be a dusting up to an inch in some spots. A few snow showers could linger into Saturday morning, then most of the weekend should be decent nd mild for this time of year. There could be a few breaks of sun Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 30s. On Sunday the mercury could top out in the mid 30s once again.

A little stronger low pressure system could track across the northern part of the state Sunday night into Monday morning. Not everything is lining up for significant snow but there is at least a small chance of some accumulation in parts of the area.

A third storm system will track in from the west Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and could again produce a bit of snow. This weather system could also draw in some arctic air from the north and produce some much colder conditions right before Christmas.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 16-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 1835 - New England experienced one of their coldest days of record. At noon on that bitterly cold Wednesday the mercury stood at four degrees below at Boston, 15 degrees below at Norfolk CT, and 17 degrees below at Hanover NH. The temperature at Boston was 12 degrees below zero by sunset. Gale force winds accompanied the severe cold, and that night a great New York City fire destroyed much of the financial district. (David Ludlum)