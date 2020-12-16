Portage County Tavern League donates $10k to community

Portage County, Wis. (WAOW) -- As local businesses go through hard times, one area group decided to give back.

The Portage County Tavern League decided to split $10k between area organizations. Recipients include Operation Bootstrap, The Salvation Army, The Power of 5, and seven others.

Jim Billings, vice president of the Tavern League, said it felt right to give back to a community that had given so much to them.

"In our time of need, our local customers, our local citizens really stepped up to support us and our employees," he said. "Like I said, what a great time to give back. "

They're encouraging people to continue to help out local businesses during the pandemic.