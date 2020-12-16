Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Ice auger theft

TOWN OF LANARK, Wis. (WAOW) — With the holiday season now here, the Grinch is making the most of it.

The Portage Co. Sheriff reminds everyone to keep a watchful eye on your home and property to avoid becoming the victim of a crime of opportunity.

Sheriff Mike Lukas points out a recent theft in the Town of Lanark.

It took place in early December on Co. Rd DD.

"A burglar went onto the property and stole several items including an ice auger and gas can," Sheriff Lukas says. "The losses total $600."

He has several safety suggestions:

Lock cars and home

Have a security system/cameras put up

If you leave home--use automatic light timers

Ask neighbors to keep an eye out for mail deliveries

If you note suspicious activity--contact police

If you have any information on the theft mentioned or any other crime contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers.

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip online here

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.