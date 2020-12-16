Packers’ Adams focused on long-term goals amid TD streak

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has produced a touchdown catch in each of his past eight games, but says he isn’t thinking much about how long he can keep that streak going. He has long-range goals in mind instead. Adams says that “what drives me is getting the Super Bowl and ultimately trying to be the best receiver to play this game.” Adams has 14 touchdown catches this season to tie Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill for the NFL lead.