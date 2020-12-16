Now is the right time to start native landscaping to help wildlife

(WAOW) — Most gardening tools may be tucked away for this year, but they individuals might want to bring them back out.

The Department of Natural Recourses says now is the perfect time to do some native landscaping, which means plant trees or seeds that are native to Wisconsin, such as hazelnuts and oak.

This provides better food and shelter for wild life in the upcoming year.

"When we think about insect pollinators, a lot of times those insects have specific relationships with certain plants and they do not recognize a lot of plants brought in by other regions," said Amy Staffen the DNR Conservation Biologist.

Staffen says planting now and on top of snow will help the plant grow come spring.