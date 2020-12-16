Mild for mid-December

It has warmed up a bit and temperatures will stay moderate the next several days. Our best chance of accumulating snow appears to be for Friday night. In the meantime look for mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies Wednesday night and Thursday. Lows should reach the upper 10s with highs around 31 for Thursday. Winds will be light from the east or southeast Wednesday night becoming southeast to south around 5 mph Thursday. Overall it will be very tranquil and pretty decent for spending some time outdoors.

South winds will pick up to 10-20 mph Friday as the next cold front approaches from Minnesota. We should have partly sunny skies ahead of it Friday with lows in the upper 10s and highs in the mid 30s. Light snow will be likely later Friday evening up through a few hours before daybreak Saturday. At this point it appears we could pick up about 0.5 to 1.0 inch of snow. While that is not a lot, it should help to whiten the landscape a bit and make it feel more like Christmas. Plan on some slipper road conditions Friday night into early Saturday. Flurries will end Saturday morning with partial clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will start in the mid 20s early in the day and top out in the low 30s.

Sunday looks partly sunny with lows around 19 and highs around 36. The next front will push through Sunday night with just a small chance of snow showers. The higher chance of snow is projected to stay in Upper Michigan and points eastward. We should have some strong westerly winds behind that front for Monday. Skies look mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures could fall though in the afternoon. There could be some flurries in the northern part of the area.

Tuesday should bring a mix of sun and clouds along with highs around 30 degrees. There is potential for another low pressure system to slide through by Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week. This could bring some accumulating snow, but we will have a better feel for that in a few days. While highs may still hit the upper 20s next Wednesday, some much colder conditions could work in just after that for Christmas Eve.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:55 p.m., 16-December 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1988 - Fairbanks, AK, reported freezing rain and record warm temperatures. The afternoon high of 41 degrees was 43 degrees above normal. Snow and high winds continued to plague the mountains of southern California. Mount Wilson CA reported two inches of rain in six hours during the early morning, and a storm total of more than 3.50 inches of rain. (The National Weather Summary)

2000 - An F4 tornado hits communities near Tuscaloosa, AL, killing 11 people and injuring 125 others. It was the strongest December tornado in Alabama since 1950.