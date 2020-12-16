Skip to Content

Man ruled insane, not guilty in shooting near a Waffle House

5:22 pm National news from the Associated Press

A man accused of shooting and wounding a police officer outside a Waffle House restaurant in Florida has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. The Florida Times-Union reports that 29-year-old Jovan Sisljagic will remain in custody after a Duval County judge committed him last month to a state mental hospital. The order says the Bosnia native suffers from a major mental illness and is manifestly dangerous to himself and others. Officials say that in August 2018, Sisljagic shot at a passing police vehicle in Jacksonville Beach. Officials say Cpl. William Eierman and two other officers then exchanged gunfire with Sisljagic. Eierman and Sisljagic were both wounded.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content