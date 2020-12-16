Loeffler declines to rule out formal protest of Biden’s win

ATLANTA (AP) — Sen. Kelly Loeffler is declining to rule out a formal protest of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory when Congress convenes next month to certify the presidential election results. It’s the latest refusal by Loeffler to acknowledge Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election, as she and fellow Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia cling to President Donald Trump’s false assertions of voter fraud. It comes as early voting heats up in their two high-stakes Senate runoffs that will determine which party controls the Senate at the outset of Biden’s presidency. Loeffler and Perdue’s position underscores the hold that Trump has on the Republican Party and on his core supporters.