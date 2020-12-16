IOC accused of ignoring human rights for 2022 Beijing Games

Groups representing ethnic minorities in China are again accusing the International Olympic Committee of ignoring widespread human rights abuses as the country prepares to hold the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Rights groups representing Tibetans, Uighurs, and others have sent an open letter to IOC President Thomas Bach and IOC member Juan Antonio Samaranch, who oversees preparations for the Beijing Games. The rights groups met two months ago with IOC leaders but suggested they have been largely ignored. The letter says the IOC has “turned a blind eye to the widespread and systematic human rights violations being committed by the Chinese authorities. The Olympics open on February 4, 2022.