Human rights envoy criticizes Albania’s handling of protests

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A top European human rights envoy has criticized Albanian authorities for use of excessive force in policing recent demonstrations over the fatal shooting of a man by police enforcing a coronavirus curfew. The Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner, Dunja Mijatovic, in a statement Wednesday disagreed with Albanian police’s “disproportionate use of force” in the several days of protests in the capital Tirana and other cities. Albanians defied a coronavirus ban on public gatherings and there have been clashes with police after Klodian Rasha was killed in Tirana during a curfew last week. Police say he ignored officers’ calls to stop and ran away. A police officer has been arrested and is being investigated for “homicide in excess of necessary self-defense.”