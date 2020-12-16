House fire reported in Port Edwards

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- A News 9 reporter is on the scene of a house fire in the village of Port Edwards.

The house is on Adams Avenue.

The chief of the Port Edwards Fire Department said they received the call shortly before 7:15 p.m.

The house has sustained major damage and isn't livable according to the chief.

The family did make it out of the house and is being helped by the Red Cross.

Multiple fire departments are on scene.

There's no word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.