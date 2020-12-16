Health officials encourage diligence, optimism as new COVID cases decline

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- We're in the middle of the busiest time of year for holiday travel and gatherings, but health officials are reporting a steady downturn in COVID-19 cases.

That decline is mainly focused around new positive cases. As of Tuesday, the number of new positive cases was just over 3,500, and the seven day average was lower too.

For Ray Przybelski, director of Portage County Health and Human Services, these numbers are a surprise.

"We didn't anticipate that," he said.

As people traveled and gathered over Thanksgiving, health officials expected a spike in cases. Instead, there was a decline.

"Over the last two weeks, we have averaged about 34 positives a day," Przybelski said. "For the two weeks prior to that, we were averaging 58 positive cases a day."

Some say this could be the product of a change in people's attitudes toward the virus, especially with the distribution of the vaccine this week.

"I really do think folks want to do the right thing as it relates to the spread of COVID-19," said DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm.

Palm said it's possible the arrival of the vaccine could be a glimmer of hope for some people.

"We should all feel particularly good that the vaccine is here and that we're starting to get it in arms," she said.

Before you put your masks away for good, Przybelski is warning people to take these numbers with a small grain of salt.

"There has been a marked decrease in the number of tests that we've been giving," he said. "The positivity rate is still there; we're just not testing the same number of people."

Still, Palm said we should take this as a step in the right direction and remain cautiously optimistic.

"It also proves that our vigilance needs to continue, and that we need to continue to do it more actively so that we can continue to reduce our daily case numbers," she said.