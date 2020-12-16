Greenheck to acquire Metal Industries

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — The Greenheck Group announced Wednesday that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire Metal Industries.

The acquisition expands Greenheck's product offering of air movement, control and conditioning equipment.

Officials from Greenheck and Metal Industries have made statements on the acquisition.

“As indoor air quality continues to increase in importance to customers, this acquisition will enable Greenheck to provide a full package of energy efficient HVAC products from rooftop heating and cooling equipment to individual area grilles and diffusers. Greenheck strives to be the easiest company to do business with, and we will now be in an even better position to provide engineers and contractors the ability to select all of the products to meet their needs from a trusted, single-source supplier.” said Tim Kilgore, Greenheck president of sales and marketing.

“Greenheck is exactly the type of partner we sought to align with and grow our business. We are excited to become part of the Greenheck team. Our strong cultural alignment and the complementary product offering will allow us to thrive as we move into this new relationship.” said Grant Tyson, Metal Industries president.

“HVAC manufacturing has seen a great deal of consolidation. Our interest in a merger was only with companies that would allow us to grow stronger without losing our sense of identity and Greenheck was the ideal match.” said David Hawkins, Metal Industries COO.

Metal Industries, based in Clearwater, Florida, will continue to operate under its current leadership team.