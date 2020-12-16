Drug overdoses are on a rise during the pandemic

(WAOW) — While the state's focus remains on COVID-19 cases, another issue is starting to draw attention: the rise of opioid overdoses during this pandemic.

"There is a lot of emotion including shame and isolation, and when you pair that with a pandemic where there is forced isolation in the ability to connect with others, there is definitely added risk for those who are not only new to recovery but long term recovery as well," said Melissa Moore, prevention specialist with the Marathon County Health Department.

According to the Department of Health Services, as of June of this year, 2,147 people had been admitted to a hospital because of opioids.

Around the same time in 2019, there had be 1,727 hospitalizations.

"As the pandemic continues it is really important for people to check in with their loved ones and reduce that feeling of isolation in a safe and meaningful way," Moore said.

When it comes to overdose deaths, last year Marathon County had 14 deaths, as of Wednesday there were 13; however, that number could increase as there are a few cases still under investigation.

Over in Portage County, Chief Medical Examiner Scott Rifleman did not have a specific number of overdose deaths, but he said they have seen at least one per month.

"If they fall off the wagon they will have a dose they had previously and it creates an intolerance of the drug because they are not tolerant to the drug any longer and they end up dying," Rifleman said.

He said he has dealt with fatal overdoses from teenagers all the way up to people in their 60's.

If you know someone who has or is struggling with addiction you can always reach out and ask if they want to walk and have a simple chat about how things are going.

If you are that person struggling you can call 211 for assistance.