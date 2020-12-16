Connexus Credit Union donates to area organizations during ‘Season of Giving’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Connexus Credit Union is giving back to local organizations during their second annual "Season of Giving."

The credit union is committing, once again, its support to the Salvation Army's of Wausau and Stevens Point by matching donations to the Red Kettle Campaign.

Donations eligible for matching began December 10 in Wausau and December 12 in Stevens Point. Matching in both communities ends on Christmas Eve.

Connexus will match up to $25,000 for the Salvation Army of Wausau, and up to $15,000 Salvation Army of Stevens Point.

“Connexus is committed to supporting our communities all year long, but during the Season of Giving, we recognize the need is greater and our help is even more critical,” said Boyd Gustke, Connexus President & Chief Executive Officer. “We want the holidays to truly be a time of giving, and to make this time of the year a little brighter for those who are struggling in our communities.”

Several other area organizations are recipients of donations from Connexus: