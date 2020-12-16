Cardinal Pell on Trump, Benedict XVI and a plot against him

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ former treasurer, Cardinal George Pell, has praised President Donald Trump’s “splendid” Supreme Court appointments and defense of Christian values. But he has questioned his effort to sow doubt in the integrity of the U.S. presidential election. Pell told reporters Wednesday that “It’s no small thing to weaken trust in great public institutions.” Pell spoke as he launched his book, “Prison Journal,” about the 404 days he spent in solitary confinement before his sexual abuse conviction was overturned by Australia’s High Court.