Authorities identify man fatally shot by Wisconsin troopers

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have identified a suspect who was shot and killed last week by three Wisconsin State Patrol officers, as well as the troopers involved in the incident. Wisconsin Department of Justice officials say 23-year-old Joseph Crawford was shot when he tried to carjack a vehicle in Fort Atkinson following a pursuit. Crawford died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. The troopers involved, Keegan Williams, Alexander Polizzi and David Heinisch, have been placed on administrative leave, as required by department policy. The DOJ says the incident happened on Dec. 9 when troopers tried to get Crawford to pull over for speeding on Highway 26 between Watertown and Johnson Creek. Crawford was later identified to be a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred in Monona earlier that day.