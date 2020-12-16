A pandemic atlas: Kenya’s youth suffer collateral damage

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — They say youth is a protective factor against COVID-19. In Kenya, youth have suffered anyway. From children forced into hard labor and prostitution, to schools largely closed until 2021, from a child shot dead by police enforcing curfew, to babies born in desperate conditions, the effects of the pandemic in Kenya have fallen hard on the young. Growing economic pressures, and Kenya’s intention to close schools for almost everyone until 2021, has put enormous pressure on children, who were suddenly left to drift by the millions. Some now split rocks in quarries, or have turned to prostitution or theft.