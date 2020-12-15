Workers descend on northern Minnesota to build pipeline

PALISADE, Minn. (AP) — More than 4,000 workers are expected in northern Minnesota over the next couple weeks to build the contentious Line 3 oil pipeline replacement. Opponents of the pipeline have escalated their efforts to block construction, while local law enforcement is focused on keeping the peace. Construction has ramped up quickly on Line 3 since Enbridge Energy received its final state and federal permits late last month. So too have the protests of activists determined to stop work on the pipeline, at least until legal challenges can be heard in court.