WOOD CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Work to replace the Yellow River bridge, or Remington Ditch, on WIS 80 between Babcock and Necedah begins January 25, 2021.

During that time, motorists should expect a WIS 80 closure. A detour will utilize WIS 173 and WIS 21 in Juneau and Monroe Counties. Signs will be placed a week prior to the start of construction.

Construction is currently scheduled for completion in April 2021.