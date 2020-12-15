Wisconsin Capitol Christmas tree put up by lawmakers removed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Christmas tree put up by two Republican lawmakers in the rotunda of Wisconsin’s Capitol has been removed because they did not have a permit and they refused to move it to an area where it could be displayed. The lawmakers put the tree up on Dec. 1 after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said the typical towering holiday tree would not be displayed because the building is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The lawmakers’ much smaller tree was removed Tuesday after they didn’t meet a deadline to move it.