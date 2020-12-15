Village of Weston credits liquor license for restaurants struggling during pandemic

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Village of Weston Board unanimously decided to credit restaurants 50% of their normal liquor license cost due to struggles the industry has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think that anything government can do to help support them is a good thing," said Weston Village Clerk Sherry Weinkauf.

Anna Anderson, the general manager at Palms Supper Club, said the gesture is appreciated.

"It almost brought a tear to my eye. I mean It's just amazing to know that my local government is standing behind us, realizing what we're going through," Anderson said.

Anderson has been in the restaurant business since she was a teenager, and said she's never experienced anything like this year.

"I've never seen anything like it. You don't plan as a restaurant owner to be closed. You don't save to be closed," she said.

And while the little bit of help from the village does help, she's hoping getting back to normal dinning out is just around the corner.