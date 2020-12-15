Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:44 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Bangor 85, Wonewoc-Center 29

Brillion 65, Two Rivers 35

Edgerton 98, Clinton 17

Evansville 64, Prairie du Chien 38

Kiel 66, Kewaunee 50

Mercer 59, Lac Courte Oreilles 51

New Auburn 64, Winter 24

Stevens Point 79, Wausau East 43

Stockbridge 81, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 54

Tomah 61, Sparta 24

Turner 55, Jefferson 44

Westosha Central 64, Burlington 54

Williams Bay 76, Johnson Creek 22

Wisconsin Dells 53, Reedsburg Area 46

Wisconsin Lutheran 82, New Berlin Eisenhower 64

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Bruce 43, Cornell 42

Cedarburg 72, Port Washington 35

Fond du Lac 60, Oshkosh North 44

Independence 42, Gilmanton 36

Iola-Scandinavia 57, Tri-County 15

Lake Holcombe 75, Birchwood 13

Lena 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 43

Muskego 95, Mukwonago 62

New Berlin West 84, West Allis Central 48

Oconomowoc 62, Janesville Craig 46

Shoreland Lutheran 66, Racine St. Catherine’s 45

Valders 55, Roncalli 40

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Abbotsford 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

