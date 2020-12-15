Toys For Tots pickup continues at Wausau locations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In total, Fleet Farm collected twelve pallets of toys for the 2020 Toys For Tots campaign.

That meant the Salvation Army couldn't fit it all in their box truck Tuesday afternoon.

It's a substantial increase in donations at the location. In 2019, Fleet Farm took in two total pallets of toys.

Jared Linke, the coordinator of the campaign in Marathon County, said the community was generous in 2020.

"I'm very thankful for the community this year," said Linke. "It's truly a blessing to see them all come together and help people they don't even know. They're touching lives."

After a forklift loaded eight of the twelve pallets, Linke and a volunteer stopped by the News 9 WAOW garage. There they loaded up even more toys that WAOW collected from area drop off locations.

They then took the stuffed truck to the Salvation Army in Wausau. Volunteers will count and sort the toys for distribution to families in need.