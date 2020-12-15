Today’s Teacher: Garth Gerstenberger

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) — Every Monday, News 9 honors an area educator making a difference in their community.

This week it's Garth Gerstenberger, a teacher at Tomahawk High School. He is nominated by his daughter, Kiana. She writes:

"He's been teaching math for 36 years, and has been my teacher for the last two years at Tomahawk High. He's been spending countless hours teaching students in person and online during the pandemic. He always tries to bring humor into the classroom and tries to learn one thing about every student so he can make a connection with them. He does this by having each student say one thing about their weekends on Monday. He is a great teacher."

