Teen sentenced in Wausau baseball bat beating

Wausau (WAOW) -- A teen is sentenced for his role in a baseball bat beating in Wausau back in July of 2019.

Brendan Griffin was one of four teens who left a 15-year-old in critical condition after beating him with a baseball bat.

A judge sentenced Griffin to five years in prison if he violates his probation which is set at 10 years.

Two of the others involved, Jordan Meyer and Benjamin Dickerson have also been sentenced.

Michael Hrobsky is scheduled to be sentenced February 2.