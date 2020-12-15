Supportive house for people experiencing homelessness gets final approval

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Plan Commission gave final approval to move forward with a plan to turn a Wausau house into a supportive home for people in the community experiencing homelessness.

The project is a collaboration between the city and North Central Health Care (NCHC).

The home will house up to eight people who volunteer to be part of the program. Resources addressing mental health, addiction and economic barriers will be provided.