Skip to Content

SPASH puts on a show against Wausau East, along with other local scores

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:33 pm High School SportsSportTop Sports StoriesWIAA

Here are the local prep sports scores from across our area for Tuesday Dec. 15.

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Merrill 78 Lakeland 62
  • Columbus Catholic 55 Loyal 49
  • SPASH 79 Wausau East 43
  • Stratford 67 Newman 54
  • Prentice 47 Rib Lake 41
  • Wausau West 58 Northland Pines 42
  • Pacelli 73 Tigerton 38
  • Marathon 61 Auburndale 52
  • Stockbridge 81 Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Northland Lutheran 46 Almond-Bancroft 31
  • Iola-Scandinavia 57 Tri-County 15
  • Pittsville 41 Tigerton 22
  • Auburndale 64 Columbus Catholic 20
  • Wisconsin Rapids 77 D.C. Everest 44
  • Hayward 52 Ashland 40
  • Lakeland 73 Tomahawk 22
  • Neillsville 51 McDonell Central 42
  • Mosinee 72 Northland Pines 28
  • Wausau West 54 Marshfield 45
  • Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60 Abbotsford 40
  • Stratford 37 Rhinelander 36
  • Osseo-Fairchild 54 Stanley -Boyd 42
  • Rosholt 64 Manawa 43
  • Spencer 48 Athens 42

GIRLS HOCKEY

  • Northland Pines 7 Medford 1

BOYS HOCKEY

  • Ashland 3 Northwest Icemen 2
  • Mosinee 2 Antigo 1
  • Medford 5 WSFLG 2

Alex Stewart

More Stories

Skip to content