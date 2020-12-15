SPASH puts on a show against Wausau East, along with other local scores

SPASH puts on a show against Wausau East, along with other local scoresNew
Here are the local prep sports scores from across our area for Tuesday Dec. 15.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Merrill 78 Lakeland 62
- Columbus Catholic 55 Loyal 49
- SPASH 79 Wausau East 43
- Stratford 67 Newman 54
- Prentice 47 Rib Lake 41
- Wausau West 58 Northland Pines 42
- Pacelli 73 Tigerton 38
- Marathon 61 Auburndale 52
- Stockbridge 81 Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Northland Lutheran 46 Almond-Bancroft 31
- Iola-Scandinavia 57 Tri-County 15
- Pittsville 41 Tigerton 22
- Auburndale 64 Columbus Catholic 20
- Wisconsin Rapids 77 D.C. Everest 44
- Hayward 52 Ashland 40
- Lakeland 73 Tomahawk 22
- Neillsville 51 McDonell Central 42
- Mosinee 72 Northland Pines 28
- Wausau West 54 Marshfield 45
- Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60 Abbotsford 40
- Stratford 37 Rhinelander 36
- Osseo-Fairchild 54 Stanley -Boyd 42
- Rosholt 64 Manawa 43
- Spencer 48 Athens 42
GIRLS HOCKEY
- Northland Pines 7 Medford 1
BOYS HOCKEY
- Ashland 3 Northwest Icemen 2
- Mosinee 2 Antigo 1
- Medford 5 WSFLG 2