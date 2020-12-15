Shipping officials urge people to plan ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's the busiest week of the year for holiday shipping, and the COVID-19 vaccine distribution may be affecting that.

Fedex is the designated shipping service of the vaccine. In a statement, the company said because they have two different networks for shipping packages, they should have necessary resources to handle both the COVID vaccine and online shopping.

Bob Sheehan, an official with the USPS Lakeland district, says it's still important to mind the deadlines.

"For those who are choosing to use our retail ground service, today is the deadline for that service," he said. "The 18th is our deadline for first class mail."

Sheehan also said it's important to have all the correct information ready to go before you mail a package. Even something as simple as an incorrect zip code could mean your gifts not arriving on time.