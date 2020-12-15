Portage Co Sheriff’s Office helps bring holiday cheer to 200 kids

PORTAGE CO., Wis (WAOW) — 200 kids will have a brighter Christmas this year, thanks to several local organizations.

The Portage County Sheriffs Office teamed up with Vista Royalle Campgrounds to give out gifts to 200 children in our area.

They partnered with Portage County Health and Human Services, Almond-Bancroft School and Tomorrow River Schools in Amherst to pick out kids who might be needing some holiday cheer.

"It is so wonderful to know kids who normally won't have anything to open will have gifts under the tree this year," said Sheriff Mike Lukas.

Gifts included, toys, books and games.