Portage Co. peeping tom sentenced

Portage Co. (WAOW) -- A Portage Co. peeping tom will spend 2 years and 8 months in prison for filming through the windows of his neighbors while they were undressed.

56-year-old Randall Cherney from the town of Plover will then have 2 years and 8 months of extended supervision.

"The defendant was convicted of peeping into the windows of his neighbors and filming them on several occasions over several years while the victims were undressing or using the bathroom," said Portage Co. District Attorney Louis Molepske. "The defendant was so deliberate that he even used a step ladder to get a better view into the homes of his victims."

The incidents stem back several years, Cherney was charged back in 2019.

"The defendant’s deliberate actions terrorized this quiet neighborhood for years, and today he was held accountable and sent to prison where he will no longer have access to cameras, step ladders and his victims,” said Molepske. “The defendant showed no remorse for his victimization and Judge Shannon recognized that society would not be protected unless the defendant was incarcerated,” said Molepske.