Pandemic doesn’t break first lady holiday hospital tradition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic halt a decadeslong tradition of first ladies visiting a Washington, D.C., children’s hospital at the holidays. Mrs. Trump has planned her fourth and final visit Tuesday. Every first lady since Bess Truman has visited Children’s National at Christmastime. The hospital tweaked its holiday program to safely accommodate the visit. The first lady will read to a small, socially distanced group of children rather than a big crowd of patients, hospital staffers and performers. Her reading of a Christmas story will be broadcast over the hospital’s closed-circuit television system so patients can watch from their rooms.