Not cold for long

More chilly weather is in the area for today but it will not last too long. A milder trend will return and there will be a couple chances of precipitation late in the forecast period.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy and chilly again.

High: 22 Wind: SE around 5

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 17 Wind: SE around 5

Wednesday: Milder with a few breaks of sun developing.

High: 30 Wind: SE 5-10

It was nice to have some sunshine in the area yesterday. It made the colder weather seem a little more tolerable. Today will be chilly once again but there will not be as much sun. With more clouds developing, highs will only reach the low 20s. The good news is that the wind will be much lighter and this trend of light winds should continue for a couple more days. Southeast winds will be around 5 mph for today.

Tomorrow will be milder with a few more breaks of sun developing. On Thursday will will have variable clouds and light winds. Even Friday will be dry for most of the day as the milder trend continues. Highs should reach the 30 degree mark on Wednesday, then rise into the low 30s on Thursday and mid to upper 30s on Friday.

Friday night a weak cold front and trough of low pressure will drift through the area and produce a 40% chance of snow. We could see some small accumulation but it will not be a significant snow by any means. After the front moves through the weather will be slightly cooler on Saturday before turning mild again on Sunday. Highs should be in the low 30s Saturday and in the mid 30s Sunday.

Early next week, the weather will be mild again for Monday with another chance of snow or a wintry mix. Conditions should cool off a bit again for Tuesday, but it will still be above normal.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 15-December-2020

