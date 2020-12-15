Milder weather coming in

Hope you are handling the cold weather okay! If you are not a fan of the cold there is some good news in the sense that a modest warm up will occur the next several days. The weather will stay pretty tranquil in our region as well. Lows will drop back to 14 degrees Tuesday night with southeast winds around 5 mph. Wednesday should bring mostly cloudy skies to a few breaks of sunshine. Highs may top out near 30 degrees with southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

It will still be partly to mostly cloudy Thursday with lows around 18 and highs near 32 degrees. Friday is looking partly sunny and breezy as gusty south winds develop ahead of a cold front in Minnesota. Lows will be near 20 with highs around 36 degrees. There is a 50% chance of light snow Friday night. It is possible that a dusting to 1 inch of snow may accumulate on our region by the time it tapers to flurries early Saturday. As such, please monitor travel conditions as some roads could become slippery.

Skies could turn partly sunny later Saturday with lows in the 20s and highs around 32 degrees. Sunday doesn't look too bad with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows will be in the 10s with highs in the mid 30s.

The next front will sweep through our region Sunday night and Monday bringing a 30% chance of a few snow showers. Highs will still be around 34 Monday, but it could be fairly windy making it feel colder.

Colder air is expected to move in for the days leading up to Christmas. Highs should be in the mid 20s next Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly falling to the 10s by Christmas Eve. Right now it looks mostly dry, but a few models suggest a touch of light snow on Wednesday morning the 23rd.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 15-December 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1901 - An intense cold front swept across the eastern U.S. The cold front produced heavy rain in Louisiana, and heavy snow in the northeastern U.S. (David Ludlum)

1945 - A record December snowstorm buried Buffalo, NY, under 36.6 inches of snow, with unofficial totals south of the city ranging up to 70 inches. Travel was brought to a halt by the storm. (14th-17th) (The Weather Channel)