Marathon County Board will likely keep its 38 supervisors

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The largest county board in Wisconsin created a task force to address its size in June. Now, that task force has a recommendation.

Task Force Chair John Robinson said members unanimously decided the Marathon County Board will Keep its 38 supervisors.

"It was not timely for us to consider the change," said Robinson, referring to the pandemic. He said, "There were arguments that rural areas would lose representation... And how a change to downsize might affect the diversity of the board."

That decision will be presented to the board on Wednesday and residents will have an opportunity to comment.