Malaysian palm oil giant counters sexual harassment claims

One of the world’s largest palm oil companies said allegations of sexual harassment on one of its plantations already had been withdrawn and the case closed when it looked into an Associated Press story about abuses suffered by women helping harvest palm oil fruit in Malaysia and Indonesia. Sime Darby Plantation said it tracked down and questioned two female workers based on details in the AP story mirroring that of an April 2019 sexual harassment complaint made to the company and later withdrawn. Most women are too ashamed to speak out about harassment and abuse. TAP found that even cases that are reported are sometimes ignored by companies or dropped by police.