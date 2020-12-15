Lineage Logistics planning expansion

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Stevens Point Company is planning a major expansion that could bring new jobs to the area.

This would be the 6th phase of expansion for Lineage Logistics. The facility specializes in cold storage for various food items.

As first reported in the Point Plover Metro Wire, the expansion involves over 100,000 square feet of new freezer space, a packaging processing plant, more loading docks and parking for over 500 cars.

In total, the expansion would be over 200,000 square feet.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said he's excited about the possibility of new jobs the expansion could bring.

"The city's return is the creation of those 150 to 200 jobs," he said. "We're going to find out what types of jobs those are, but typically they're above minimum wage."

Negotiations with the city haven't been finalized yet.