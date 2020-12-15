Light show benefits Humane Society of Portage County

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- A neighborhood Christmas light show is helping the Humane Society of Portage County.

The Wylee World Light Show drive-thru is located at 1728 Willow Springs Drive in Stevens Point, and features over 250,000 lights.

It took the homeowner eight to ten hours a day for three weeks to get the display ready.

"Last year I was actually going to do it for only one year. I decided to redo it this year because this year has been tough of everybody and even a lot of the activities that normal people would do around Christmas whether it's a Christmas concert with their kids at their school or even the Christmas parades a lot of them were canceled so I just thought this would be a great thing for the community to stop by and see," said Dan Weiler, the homeowner and organizer of the show.

Attending the display is free, but monetary donations will go to the humane society.

It runs Monday through Sunday from 4:30 p.m. until midnight and the display will be up through January 10.

If the weather permits, people attending the show can hold puppies from 6 to 8 p.m.