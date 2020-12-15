Lawyer: Family to release autopsy of Black man killed by cop

LA MARQUE, Texas (AP) — The attorney for the family of a 22-year-old Black man who was fatally shot last week by a police officer in Southeast Texas says they’ll release results of an independent autopsy on Wednesday. At a news conference Tuesday, civil rights attorney Ben Crump demanded the release of police videos of the shooting of Joshua Feast and said the officer should be fired. Authorities have released few details the fatal shooting of Feast on Dec. 9 by La Marque police Officer Jose Santos. The officer is currently on paid leave.