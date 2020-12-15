Guinea’s President Alpha Conde sworn into 3rd term

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea President Alpha Conde was sworn into office Tuesday for a third term after a violently contested election. Conde said he would “govern differently,” promising to fight corruption and serve Guineans who elected him to a another term in office. He urged Guineans to “forget the divisive past,” and work toward a future of unity and hope. The 82-year-old spoke in a ceremony attended by several African heads of state. Conakry, the Guinean capital, was secured on this inauguration day by the police and the gendarmerie. The Guinean opposition, which says nearly 100 people have died in election-related violence, shunned the ceremony.