Giannis Antetokounmpo signs five year extension with Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo signs five year extension with Milwaukee BucksUpdated
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) — Giannis Antetokounmpo announced on Twitter that he has signed a five year extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.
According Adrian Wojnarowski, of ESPN, the extenseion is a $228 super max, including an opt-out after the fourth year.
The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks' supermax extension offer.
Antetokounmpo otherwise could have become a free agent after the upcoming season.
His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest superstar since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.