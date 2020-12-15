Skip to Content

Giannis Antetokounmpo signs five year extension with Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) — Giannis Antetokounmpo announced on Twitter that he has signed a five year extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

According Adrian Wojnarowski, of ESPN, the extenseion is a $228 super max, including an opt-out after the fourth year.

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks' supermax extension offer.

Antetokounmpo otherwise could have become a free agent after the upcoming season.

His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest superstar since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

