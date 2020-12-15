Giannis Antetokounmpo signs five year extension with Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) — Giannis Antetokounmpo announced on Twitter that he has signed a five year extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

According Adrian Wojnarowski, of ESPN, the extenseion is a $228 super max, including an opt-out after the fourth year.

As @Giannis_An34 tweeted, he is signing his extension with the Bucks. His agent, Alex Saratsis, tells ESPN it will be for the full five-year, 8M super max, including an opt-out after the fourth year. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2020

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks' supermax extension offer.

Antetokounmpo otherwise could have become a free agent after the upcoming season.

His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest superstar since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.