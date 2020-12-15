GasBuddy: holiday gas prices to be lowest in five years

(WAOW) — Travel plans have been altered for many throughout 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, according to GasBuddy, there is some good news for the 34% of Americans that are travelling for the holidays: low gas prices.

Nearly 60% of American's say that COVID-19 impacted their holiday travel, acording to GasBuddy's Holiday Travel Survey.

Gas prices are also a point of impact, but a positive one: 14% of survey respondents are taking road trips because gas prices are so low.

“It’s been a nightmarish year for many due to the spread of COVID-19 and economic challenges that came with it, but many Americans have deeply rooted traditions for the holiday and are unwilling to let them slip away like the rest of the year. Ironically, due to the challenges 2020 has presented, gas prices have fallen and we project the national average to be $2.19 per gallon on Christmas Day, the second lowest in the last decade,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Traveling for the holidays? More than a third of Americans will be, according to our just-released holiday travel survey. Find out which region is traveling the most and what to expect at the pumps: https://t.co/epLb4vRsSQ pic.twitter.com/inHuxho469 — GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) December 15, 2020

In the Midwest, 31% plan to take holiday road trips. Nationally, 39% plan to travel across state lines.

“We’re expecting to see heightened driving activity across some of the most hard-hit areas of the coronavirus,” said De Haan. “It’s more important than ever for travelers to remain safe and vigilant on the roads, particularly at rest stops and gas stations, but also amidst state quarantine requirements since many that are hitting the road may be crossing into other states.”