FDA allows use of over-the-counter home test for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — A home test for COVID-19 will soon be on U.S. store shelves. U.S. officials on Tuesday cleared the first device that consumers can buy without a prescription to test themselves entirely at home. Regulators granted use for a similar test last month, but it requires a doctor’s prescription. The plastic test kit from Australian manufacturer Ellume allows users to swab themselves and develop the results at home. The test connects to a digital app to help users interpret the results. Ellume says it will have 3 million tests available next month