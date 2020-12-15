Ex-Houston officer accused of assault in bogus fraud claim

HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police captain has been charged with assault after running a man off the road and holding him at gunpoint in an effort to prove what authorities call a bogus voter fraud scheme. Authorities say Mark Aguirre claimed an air conditioner repairman was the mastermind of a giant voter fraud scheme and that the man’s truck was filled with fraudulent ballots when Aguirre ran his SUV into it on Oct. 19. Police searched the truck and only found air conditioning parts and tools. A Houston nonprofit on whose behalf Aguirre was investigating the alleged fraud says it doesn’t approve of his actions.