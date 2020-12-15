Skip to Content

Does Electoral College end election for conservative media?

1:43 pm National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Electoral College vote could be a tipping point for many in the conservative media: Do they continue echoing President Donald Trump’s no-retreat stance, or do they begin moving on? Some true believers still aren’t accepting the election results. But there are subtle signs that preparation for a post-Trump world is gaining momentum. Given polls showing many of Trump’s supporters believe he was robbed in the election, media figures face a stark choice: Do they tell the truth to people they depend upon for their audience, or do they tell them what they want to hear? If it’s just business, the call is easy.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

