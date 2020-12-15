Different kinds of Decembers

Despite our recent brief cold snap in the area, December 2020 has been pretty warm and dry around here. We have not had any subzero low temperatures yet in Wausau (although areas north of Wausau dropped below zero on December 15th). We have only had one-half inch of snow in Wausau as well up through December 15th in Wausau. So how does this compare to recent Decembers?

December 2019: 4 days below zero 23" snow

December 2018: 0 days below zero 7" snow

December 2017: 7 days below zero 10" snow

December 2016: 5 days below zero 24" snow

December 2015: 0 days below zero 9" snow

I can envision several inches of snow falling yet this month in our region. Who knows, maybe a big storm will stir up toward the very end of the month? If we get a couple inches of snow on the ground, that would increase our odds of dropping below zero on a few nights as well.

